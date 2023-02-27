CNU men's hoops to play Farmingdale State (NY) in NCAA D-III Tournament

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport University will stay in the Commonwealth of Virginia to open the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The Captains, 24-3 and Champions of the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference, will be heading to Hampden-Sydney College to play Friday vs. Farmingdale State College (NY).

Host school Hampden-Sydney will take on Emory University on Friday in the other game to be played at Kirby Field House. Friday's victors will advance to play Saturday in the round of 32.

Christopher Newport received an automatic bid into the 64-team field after beating Mary Washington in the C2C Tournament Championship game Saturday in Santa Cruz, Ca. This will be the 26th NCAA appearance for the Captains in the 55-year history of CNU men's basketball.



Farmingdale State and Christopher Newport have never met before in men's basketball action. The Rams are Champions of the Skyline Conference, and have a 21-7 record this season. They advanced by beating Manhattanville College on Saturday in the Skyline title game.



John Krikorian's squad, ranked third in the country, has won nine straight games and will be advancing to the NCAA tourney for the seventh straight time.