CNU softball begins NCAA tourney as defending champs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's the saying hard getting to the top, but it's even harder staying there. Such is the case for the Christopher Newport softball team. The Captains (26-10) enter their 16th tournament appearance in 19 years as they take on York College at home Thursday afternoon at 4:30pm. This year is a little different because they return as defending national champions which requires a certain approach.

"It's all unpredictable", says junior third baseman Brooke Greaver. "We really want to focus on playing anybody that we think that we could see in the post season and try and get the tougher competition out of the way".

Senior outfielder Kensley Hess is just savoring every moment. "It never gets old", she says. "We get here and we're still just as excited and we're ready to go".