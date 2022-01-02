CNU women reach #1 in latest D3 rankings

With their perfect record, the Captains claim the top spot for the first time in school history.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Forgive the CNU women's basketball team if they want to hold off on the celebrations until after they win a national championship in March. In the meantime though, it is pretty sweet that in the latest D3hoops.com rankings, the Captains are a newly minted #1 team in the land.

Head coach Bill Broderick is trying to keep things in perspective, "It's nice to have respect from your peers. I think it's a good thing for the ladies that shows that their hard work is paying off."

CNU guard Jess Foster puts it simply, "At the end of the day, we don't want to be number one in January, we want to be number one in March."

Also a Captains guard, Gabi San Diego says, "It's something to be grateful for. It's something to be proud about, but I think we all understand as a team that we have a lot to get better at. If anything, it's more motivation because we know that the ceiling is still pretty high for us and we've got a lot to work on."

With the the pats on the back and all the attention that number one brings, it might be a little hard to keep focused on the 'day at a time' mentality. Just asked San Diego, "I'd be lying if I said it was easy. Especially with this generation, we're always on our phones or seeing articles or seeing tweets, seeing posts about CNU is number one and stuff like that. But I think what makes those great teams are the teams that can still focus through all the noise and through all the distractions."

Broderick points out the three goals set at the beginning of the season. Number one is to be playing their best basketball at the end of the season. Secondly they want to win the conference championship. Finally, they want to win a national championship. About all that, Broderick says, "Those goals never change but we just don't focus on them. We just focus more on the process."