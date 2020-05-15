Captains football figuring out how to work around Covid 19

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport head football coach, Art Link is like many in his profession trying to navigate through the coronavirus outbreak these days. He did explain there are some slight differences that many people don't know about when it comes to being able to coach your team in Division III. One of the biggest is when to report. When the time is right, most schools on the Division l level, will have them come in by July while the Captains come in a little later. "Our report date is August 14th", says Link who's entering his 4th season with CNU. "I would say that side of things is a lot less stressful on my end."