CNU's Hines found the perfect place with the Captains

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Jahn Hines will be the first to tell you he wasn't highly touted coming out of Norview High School in Norfolk. "I had a couple of division two offers", he said. "CNU really wanted me".

The junior has felt right at home with Christopher Newport University who's squad has sported a 20-3 record and have won five straight. Hines either leads or is in the top 5 for the Captains in 15 different categories that includes scoring, rebounds, assists and steals.

"He's a lunch pail guy", says head coach John Krikorian. "He'll get in there and fight for rebounds. He'll do the little things that it takes to win".

Hines has an extra year of eligibility to play due to the Covid season and would like to give the lone school who really wanted him a special gift when his career as a Captain is over.

"I definitely want to be the one to give the school their first basketball national championship".

Krikorian feels Hines has the talent of former greats who've played at the school. "Some great players have come through here and he is absolutely in the conversation".