CNU's Hines named Coast-to-Coast Male Athlete of the Year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport University junior Jahn Hines was honored Tuesday by the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference. The Norfolk native, who helped lead the Captains to their first NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship, was named the C2C's Male Athlete of the Year. Hines and the Captains defeated Mount Union in March in the national title game in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for the first crown in the 55-year history of the program. He was named All-American by D3hoops.com prior to the title game, and was a first team All-America selection by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) last year following his sophomore season. The Norview High School product became the 34th CNU player in history to score 1,000 points or more, reaching the lofty plateau during CNU's National Semifinal victory over Swarthmore in Fort Wayne. Hines has now recorded 1,029 points in 63 games played for a career average of 16.3 points per game.

Hines was a first team All-Conference selection this year, and was named to the C2C's All-Tournament Team. He reached double figures in scoring in 27 of 33 games and posted a pair of double-doubles. In addition to leading the Captains in scoring (17.2 points per game), he was second in rebounding (5.6 per game), Hines topped the squad in steals with 32, and was second on the team in assists with 85. Hines played in all 33 games with 31 starts, and eclipsed 30 points twice with a career-high 33 points against Salisbury and 31 points at UC Santa Cruz.



His accolades also included being honored as first team All-State by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID), All-District by the NABC for the second straight season, as well as first team All-Region by D3hoops.com.



Following the completion of the storybook season that saw the Captains post a 30-3 record and win the National title, Hines and the Captains have traveled to Washington, DC, to be honored at the White House, and have also been recognized at the Governor's Mansion in Richmond.



This marks the second straight year, and third time in all, that a Christopher Newport student-athlete has won the Male Athlete of the Year honor. Last year, Max Wayne of the men's lacrosse program received the accolade, and Jeff Dover of Cross Country and Track and Field squads won the award in 2018.



