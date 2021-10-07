CNU's Kinder continues to share lead at Eastern Amateur

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Moving day for golfers at the 64th Eastern Amateur, but it seemed more like jockeying for position on a crowded leaderboard on Saturday from Elizabeth Manor Golf and Country Club. Christopher Newport's, Robb Kinder continues to hang tough and has a share of the lead among three golfers at 8 under. He followed up his first round of 65 with a 68 on Saturday. Joining him is Virginia Tech's, Charlie Hanson and Davidson's, Alex Heffner as each shot rounds of 68.