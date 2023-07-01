CNU's Sondra Fan shares how her upbringing within her family's local restaurant influenced her basketball career

Fan almost quit basketball completely to focus on school and help out in her family's restaurant. Five years later she's the Captains leading scorer.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For Sondra Fan, nothing quite beats family. As Poquoson High School’s all-time leading scorer, you’d probably think that continuing a career in college was a no brainer, but Fan had other plans.

“My biggest goal in life is to retire my parents as fast as I can and I just thought dropping basketball would give me a better opportunity in school,” she said. “But basketball has actually helped me with bettering my time management and just focusing on school when I can.”

After almost dropping the sport completely, Fan has been the leading scorer for the Captains the past two season, and was the Capital Athletic Conference’s 2018-19 Rookie of the Year. Her decision to play basketball resulted in a busier schedule, but she was up for the challenge. After all, Fan comes from a family of hard workers.

“My parents are originally from China, they moved here and opened up a restaurant that has paid for my college,” she explained.

She decided to stay close to home for college so she could still help out at the restaurant. So when she’s not on the court, you can catch her serving customers at Fortune Garden in Hampton, although she keeps her distance from the kitchen.

“I don’t think the customers want me to cook,” she joked.

Fan, of course, saves the real cooking for the court. Some of the biggest lessons she learned growing up in a restaurant environment have translated to her athletic career.

“A lot of things like stressful times at the restaurant you just have to take your time and I think I do the same thing on the court. Just looking at the bigger picture and trying to figure out what we can attack next and where we can do better on the court.”

In the future, she plans to follow in her parent’s footsteps and be an entrepreneur of her own. Fan has all the ingredients for success, with a sisterhood of ballers rallying behind her.

The burgeoning dynasty that is Christopher Newport women’s basketball are currently undefeated at 13-0. They’re ranked No. 1 in the WBCA Top 25 poll and No. 4 in the D3hoops.com national rankings. Fan ranks 10th in the nation in three-point shooting (.455) and leads the team in scoring with 14.1 points per game.