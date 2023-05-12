Coach Yearling goes beyond the field for Berkley Timberwolves

For the last 43 years, Yearling has dedicated his life to the players that come through his program

NORFOLK, Va. — Glenn Yearling's day begins with making sure his kids get to school.

"I get up in the morning and make sure all the kids make it to school safe, after that it's up and running," says Yearling, standing in front of a van that will soon be full of Berkley Timberwolves. That's what Yearling means when he says his "kids". Yearling is a coach and executive director of the Berkley Timberwolves youth football program.

Those titles, however, don't do justice to what Yearling does for his players. Most coaches don't drop off and pickup a dozen students from school every day to ensure they make it home safe. Most executive directors don't take groups of players to the movies, or institute "recycle programs" so that they can return as coaches even after they're out of the age range. When Corona hit, Coach Yearling delivered food to communities where his players come from during the summer.

Running a football program is a expensive. Yearling finds a way to make that beneficial for the kids as well. He runs a landscaping company that employs groups of players, with each getting a small stipend and the rest going straight to the program. He feels it's important for the kids to see what it's like to work to pay their own way.

Yearling says helmet prices have reached $300 recently. He says used equipment is as expensive as brand new helmets, cleats and jerseys used to be. Travel fees, referee fees, vehicle maintenance, banquets, the costs add up for the Timberwolves.