Cold and wind can't stop the Friday Night Huddle

Highlights from week 4 of a 6-week regular season in high school football

NORFOLK, Va. — We had some near misses in the Friday Night Huddle, but in the end no big surprises.

Kellam had Princess Anne on upset alert, taking the Cavaliers to two overtimes before P.A. won 20-14.

It was a big night for Maury's Demonte Dunlap. He ran for over 200 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Commodores 41-14 victory over Norview.