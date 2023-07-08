The charity baseball game between NSU and VSU aims to highlight HBCU baseball and Black-owned baseball leagues that exhibit players from local HBCUs.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — The inaugural "Battle For The Real Big State" alumni charity baseball game is happening in just a couple of weeks.

Rival HBCUs Norfolk State University and Virginia State University will face off on the diamond on Saturday, August 26, at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights.

Gates open at noon with the first pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for kids ages 11-17, and kids 10 and under are admitted free of charge. The first 50 students from each university (VSU and NSU) with a valid student ID will also be admitted free.

Fans are encouraged to wear their school colors and cheer on the Spartans and Trojans.