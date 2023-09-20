Hampton University athletics adds new NIL resource

The "Hampton Pirates Exchange" technology will help connect student athletes with local businesses

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University athletics is implementing a new program to help student athletes maximize their Name, Image and Likeness opportunities.

The "Hampton Pirates Exchange" will provide a space for businesses to connect with student athletes for NIL opportunities. The initiative is an extension of the university's existing partnership with INFLCR and Teamworks, a "leading athlete brand building and NIL business management app". Using the Pirates Exchange technology, members of the business community can work directly with athletes on brand focused activities.

It's a step forward for the Pirates in a space that is becoming more and more important for college athletic departments.

The news comes the week after Hampton athletic director Anthony D. Henderson Jr. released a letter regarding student athlete eligibility. Multiple student athletes across sports failed to meet NCAA eligibility requirements. Henderson said the school is working to get those students back into games.

In his letter, he announced four measures to improve future eligibility requirement adherence: