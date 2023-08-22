Monarchs pick Fordham QB transfer Grant Wilson as the starter

Wilson, a backup the past two seasons with the Rams, will get his first start for ODU.

With a little more than a week remaining until their season opener, Old Dominion head football coach Ricky Rahne has chosen Grant Wilson to be his starting quarterback when the Monarchs are on the road September 2nd against Virginia Tech at 8pm.

"Grant's earned it and done a nice job", said Rahne at the team's media day on Tuesday. "Obviously he was excited, but the other guys are very supportive". Wilson beat out freshman Colton Joseph and redshirt sophomore Jack Shields.

The 6-3 217 pound junior transfer from Fordham was a backup for the Rams under current ODU offensive coordinator, Kevin Decker.

"It's just the way he carried himself during camp", says Rahne.

Wilson was thrilled about the news. "It's a nice gift", he said. "The coaches decided a couple of days ago, so its been nice".

Wilson enjoyed how competitive it was for the position. "It was heated, but we were all friendly", he said.