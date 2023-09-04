Monarchs show promise vs Hokies, but still has work to do

Untimely turnovers cost ODU in their season opening 36-17 loss to Virginia Tech Saturday night.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Pro Football Hall of Famer and Norfolk native, Bruce Smith along with Commanders cornerback, Kendall Fuller were among the big name Virginia Tech alumni on the sidelines Saturday night as they took on Old Dominion for the fifth time.

They would see a Monarch squad struggle as they lost 36-17, but would find its way at times during the game. Grant Wilson, the junior transfer from Fordham, got his first start rushed for a team high 81 yards on the ground. He was held to just 94 yards passing but did have two touchdowns. The second to Keyshawn Wicks got the Monarchs within 23-17 in the third quarter.

"Like Mike Tyson's quote, 'You have a plan until you get punched in the face' ", said Wilson. "I got hit a lot of times. Their defense was awesome."

The Hokies (1-0) would keep ODU at a distance in the second half forcing three turnovers. Tech then went to its new talented receiving corps that included former Monarch Ali Jennings. He had 72 receiving yards and got two of three touchdowns from Grant Wells who also was 17/29 for 251 yards in the game.

"I think him down the sideline is going to be important in what we do", says Hokies head coach Brent Pry."

ODU head coach Ricky Rahne added about Jennings, "He proved once again why all of the schools in Virginia should recruit Virginia."