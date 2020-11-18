Norfolk State University announces no fans to start basketball season

Governor Ralph Northam's new line of restrictions leads to Spartans empty Echols Hall.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "We're gonna have to work on bringing our own energy, because there's gonna be no energy in the building," said Norfolk State head basketball coach Robert Jones, who is bracing for a very different version of Echols Hall this season.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes continues to be our number one priority," reads the statement from NSU Director of Athletics Melody Webb, announcing that the school would have no fans on-site for at least November and December of the upcoming season.

The ruling follows Governor Ralph Northam's new restrictions that would have limited capacity to 250.

NSU went a step further, allowing only essential personnel and family/friends of players and coaches to be in the building for Spartan home games. The school said they will re-evaluate the situation in January, ahead of conference play, a notion Coach Jones is hopeful for.