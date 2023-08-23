NSU picks Kuhns as starting quarterback

Otto Kuhns started nine games last season for the Spartans passing for 1,420 yards to go with 11 touchdowns.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State head coach Dawson Odums made it clear that the starting quarterback for fall camp would be open. He's now made a decision on who'll get the nod and it's the incumbent. On Tuesday it was announced that Otto Kuhns will remain the starter for the Spartans.

They'll begin the season in their home opener against Virginia State in the annual Labor Day Classic on Saturday September 2nd at Dick Price Stadium.