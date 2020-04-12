ODU gets first win of DeLisha Milton-Jones era

The Monarchs women's team beat William and Mary 70-47 to get their new coach her first victory.

NORFOLK, Va. — The players were all ready with confetti and balloons and they got to use them. That was part of the celebration in the ODU locker room after the Monarchs beat William and Mary 70-47. It was their first win of the season and therefore, the first win for their new head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones.

About that celebration, Milton-Jones remarked, "I'm so glad they did not have water and Gatorade." She added, "It was a tremendous win for all of us. I don't take this victory on myself."

Ajah Wayne led the way for ODU as she poured in 21 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. Amari Young added 16 points and Victoria Morris 14 in the Monarchs win. Sydney Wagner led the Tribe with 14 points in their first game of the season.