ODU men and women's basketball in pause mode

After positive COVID-19 tests among tier one personnel, all team related activities are on hold.

NORFOLK, Va. — Add ODU men and women's basketball to a growing list. All team activities are paused after there were positive COVID-19 results among Tier 1 personnel.

Tier 1 personnel includes athletes, coaches and support staff.

Games this Friday and Saturday have been postponed.

ODU athletic director Wood Selig says his school is staying on top of things, "The coronavirus continues to explode around us. We are testing three times a week. We're trying to make sure our athletes, our coaches, our fans, everyone involved with the program stay healthy and safe. The good news is that we are protecting all those involved."

Selig added that with such a relatively small number of players on basketball teams, it doesn't take much for things to go wrong, "It's a really fragile ecosystem that we are living in relative to college athletics and team competition."

ODU plans to try and test themselves out of the present situation with hopes that they return to playing games on January 29 and 30.