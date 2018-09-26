NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Old Dominion University and the entire Tidewater area are still reeling following an extraordinary win against Virginia Tech over the weekend.

The campus is still abuzz after ODU beat Virginia Tech 49-35 in a huge upset that marks the school's first-ever win against a Power Five conference team. And their celebration's not done yet.

RELATED: ODU football fans celebrate after unbelievable win against No. 13 Virginia Tech

On Wednesday, the campus received a shipment of shirts that help commemorate the momentous football game.

On the front, it says, "HISTORY MADE!" Then puts both schools' final scores as well as the date of the game.

<>

Unsurprisingly, the shirts sold out in just hours, but another shipment is expected soon.

RELATED: ODU apparel flying off the shelves after win over Virginia Tech

© 2018 WVEC