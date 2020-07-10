Positive COVID-19 cases puts pause on athletic activities at William & Mary

All athletic team activities have been put on hold after around a dozen people associated with William & Mary Athletics tested positive for COVID-19.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — All William & Mary sporting activities have been put on hold after a number of people within the athletics department tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a school spokesperson, several cases surfaced in the last few days, including among 12 people who work under or are associated with W&M Athletics.

All practice and training sessions have been suspended starting Oct. 7 until the Tribe Athletics' chief medical officer says otherwise.

In the meantime, the college plans on conducting more tests.

The people who have tested positive were directed by case managers to self-isolate for 10 days. Others who have been in close contact with those individuals have also been urged to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The William & Mary athletics department is undergoing some restructuring following announcements that Athletics Director Samantha Huge stepped down from her position and the university's decision to cut seven varsity sports programs starting next school year.

Read William & Mary's full statement on the positive cases below.

We had a number of positive cases of COVID-19 reported over the last few days as a result of our prevalence testing and through our self-reporting system. They include 12 people associated with W&M Athletics, and we have temporarily paused all athletic team activities as a precaution and to conduct testing. Effective Wednesday, Oct. 7, no practice or training sessions will occur until so directed by Tribe Athletics’ chief medical officer, who is in close contact with other university and state health officials.

Those who have tested positive have been contacted by our case managers with information on how to isolate for 10 days and next steps. Those who are identified as potential close contacts of those who tested positive are being asked to quarantine for 14 days; if they are students, they will be tested for COVID-19 around the seventh day of quarantine.

W&M Athletics takes every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing, cleaning and mask-wearing. The department is following all guidelines set forth by the university, CDC and NCAA.