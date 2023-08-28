Spartans feeling more mature in experience as they open 2023

Norfolk State gets ready for their annual showdown with Virginia State in the Labor Day Classic.

NORFOLK, Va. — The work continues for the Norfolk State Spartans as they get set for their season and home opener against former CIAA rival Virginia State. It happens on Saturday at 2pm from Dick Price Stadium.

Head coach Dawson Odums is liking what he's seeing in his squad that's had to mature over the past year coming off a 2-9 record. He says his players are starting to see the fruits of their labor and feels they're where they should be.

"I think we're ahead of schedule", he said during his weekly Zoom press conference. "I think these guys are ready to see a different color jersey. We've been in camp a long time."

NSU has been picked to finish 5th in the preseason of the MEAC in 2023.

As they get ready to take on the Trojans, do coaches like himself get up for matchups like this one.