Cavaliers out to back up last year's Commonwealth Cup showing

Time for the encore. UVA finally broke Virginia Tech's 15 year death grip on the Commonwealth Cup last season. They meet again Saturday night in Blacksburg. The Cavaliers are hoping to have their first two game win streak in the series since 1998.
The Hoos have won four straight games this season while the Hokies have dropped four in a row.
The interviews are from the press conference earlier in the week. You'll hear from UVA guard Joe Bissinger, safety Joey Blount and head coach Bronco Mendenhall.