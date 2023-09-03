Wells propels Virginia Tech past Old Dominion 36-17

Grant Wells threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a score to lead Virginia Tech to a 36-17 season-opening win over Old Dominion on Saturday night.

Wells, who won the starting quarterback job over Baylor transfer Kyron Drones in the preseason, completed 17 of 29 passes for 251 yards to help the Hokies avenge a 20-17 upset loss to the Monarchs in last year’s season opener.

“We’re pretty levelheaded,” Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said. “We’re not going to get too high or too low. We didn’t do that last year, and we certainly could have. We’ll enjoy the win, and there will be some light-hearted moments before we get into the film (Sunday), but there will be plenty to correct and plenty to work on. We still have a pretty long way to go to be the team that we can be.”

Wells threw touchdown passes of 20 yards to Jaylin Lane, and from 10 and six yards out to Ali Jennings, as the Hokies snapped a 14-game streak of scoring fewer than 30 points. Wells also scored on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter for Virginia Tech, which scored the game’s final 13 points.

“I was extremely confident,” Wells said. “We had a really good plan going into the game. We felt really good about how the guys were playing. We’re playing as one unit. We’re playing fast. I thought (Tyler) Bowen (Virginia Tech’s offensive coordinator) called a really great game. He stuck to the game plan, and we were excited to move the ball like we did.”

Jennings, a transfer from ODU, victimized his former team, catching five passes for 72 yards and the two scores.

Grant Wilson threw two touchdown passes and rushed for 81 yards to lead the Monarchs, who lost for the seventh consecutive time dating to last season.