William & Mary athletics director steps down from position

Samantha Huge is resigning from her position as William & Mary Athletics Director. It comes a month after the school decided to cut seven sports starting next year.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The athletics director for William & Mary is stepping down from her post.

President Katherine Rowe released a statement to the campus community on Tuesday about Samantha Huge's resignation.

This move comes just a month after the college decided to discontinue seven varsity sports starting next school year.

The 2020-2021 year will be the final season for men's and women's gymnastics, men's and women's swimming, men's indoor and outdoor track and field, and volleyball. University leaders called the cuts a financial decision.

President Rowe said Tuesday that her chief of staff Jeremy Martin will assume the role of interim director of athletics.

Read Rowe's entire statement below:

Athletics Director Samantha Huge was asked to lead difficult change at William & Mary – change required to address long-standing imbalances and put the Athletics Department on sound financial and operational footing for years to come. She took on that challenge recognizing that it was in the best interest of the university and she continues to make decisions using that standard as her guide.

Now it is clear to me that a new approach is necessary. Accordingly, Director Huge and I have mutually agreed that it is best to part ways so the university can focus on the critical questions facing W&M Athletics. I accept this step with a heavy heart and with great respect for Samantha Huge and her leadership.