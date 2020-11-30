William & Mary pauses men's basketball activity after positive COVID-19 test

The team won't be playing games that were scheduled for the next two weeks. They will resume activities starting Dec. 14.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William and Mary had to halt all activities within their men's basketball program after someone who worked with the team tested positive for COVID-19.

The team learned about the positive test on Sunday. The athletics department says a Tier 1 personnel member was the one who came down with the virus.

All Tier 1 members of the men's basketball program including players, coaches, trainers and managers will have to quarantine for 14 days.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and community will always be the priority," Interim Director of Athletics Jeremy Martin said. "We will continue to work closely with university leadership and our medical personnel to ensure we are maintaining the safest possible environment for all involved."

The Tribe had an away game set in Raleigh Monday night against NC State.

There were also scheduled games in the next few days against Hampton University, George Washington University, Norfolk State and at Virginia State University. Those games won't be played.

The program should return to its regularly-scheduled activity starting Monday, Dec. 14.