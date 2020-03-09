William & Mary cutting seven sports after 2020-21 school year ends

This upcoming year will be the last for men's and women's gymnastics, men's and women's swimming, men's indoor and outdoor track and field, and volleyball.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Citing financial concerns, William & Mary announced Thursday the university will be discontinuing several varsity sports, beginning next school year.

William & Mary said this will be the final season for men's and women's gymnastics, men's and women's swimming, men's indoor and outdoor track and field, and volleyball.

After the 2020-2021 academic year ends, those sports will no longer be offered at the university.

School leaders say this is a financial decision. It affects 118 student-athletes and 13 coaches, who have all been notified.