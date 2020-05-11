William & Mary brings back discontinued sports teams through next academic year

Athletics and university leaders decided to bring back the sports that were cut pending a process to determine a long-term sustainability plan for W&M Athletics.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary announced Thursday that it will bring back men's sports teams for Division I competitions through the 2021-2022 school year.

This follows another recent decision to reinstate three women's sports -- Women's Gymnastics, Women's Swimming and Women's Volleyball -- which were cut back in September along with a number of other athletic teams.

The four men's teams that will be reinstated are Men's Gymnastics, Men's Swimming, and Men's Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field.

The university president, Katherine M. Rowe, said the men's sports are being restored as part of a process to see if the school can come up with a way to sustain its athletics program for the long-term.

These sports will be played while the school begins a phased approach that allows for a gender equity review while exploring some solutions for a long-term financial plan.

Jeremy Martin, the Interim Director of Athletics, reviewed the decision to discontinue seven of the university's 23 NCAA Division I varsity sports and recommended that the sports be brought back.