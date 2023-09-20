W&M's Lynn named National Defensive Player of the Week

Nate Lynn, a senior, topped the Tribe with 7 tackles as they won 15-7 over the weekend.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Fourth ranked William & Mary has gotten off to an impressive 3-0 start this season. One of the reasons has come from their stellar defense. One player in particular captured a national honor in their win over Charleston Southern.

Defensive lineman Nate Lynn, a senior, was awarded the FCS National Defensive Player of the Week. He just happened to have a team high 7 tackles in the game. Head coach Mike London says Lynn can be moved around which causes problems for opposing offenses.

"He's shown a versatility where he can play inside or he can play outside", he says. "That bodes well when you're trying to scheme up teams".

Lynn helped lead William & Mary to holding the Buccaneers to just 77 total yards and no offensive points. The Tribe did give up a special teams score in the game.

London noted that is not one to take his talent for granted.

"He's got a God given gift and ability", he says. "He's gotten better over the years, but he also has a understanding and recognition of protections, stances, pre-snap reads, post snap reads, different things like that. He's a really good student of the game."