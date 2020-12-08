Off and running at Colonial Downs

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — While the action is as fast and furious as ever at Colonial Downs, it's time for a pause in the action. Tuesday and Wednesday night race cards have been canceled as an out-of-state jockey has tested positive for Covid-19.
We visited the track last week for a busy night of racing. There are no fans at the track for this meet which last 6 weeks.
Fans can still very much involved by watching live streams of the racing. There are also several different ways to wager.
The season caps off with the Virginia Derby on September 1.