Off and running at Colonial Downs

The thoroughbreds are back to racing. However, a positive Covid-19 test for one of the jockeys cancels two nights of racing.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — While the action is as fast and furious as ever at Colonial Downs, it's time for a pause in the action. Tuesday and Wednesday night race cards have been canceled as an out-of-state jockey has tested positive for Covid-19.

We visited the track last week for a busy night of racing. There are no fans at the track for this meet which last 6 weeks.

Fans can still very much involved by watching live streams of the racing. There are also several different ways to wager.