Comets take down top seeded Monarchs to reach Class 5 Region B finals

HAMPTON, Va. — Granby High School has been the upstart team coming into the Class 5 Region B semifinals. They carried their #4 seed and momentum against #1 Menchville and it didn't seem to stop on Wednesday. With Tyler Gorbett starting for the Monarchs in the top 3rd with a runner at third when Ethan Hensley layed down a bunt that Gorbett couldn't gather up. He thought he could get Jaiden Griffith going back to third, but his throw went to left field allowing Griffith to score for a 1-0 lead.
It was part of a 4-run inning as Menchville committed two of their four errors in the game from that inning. Comets starter, Daniel Smith gave up just one hit in the game. Granby next faces Nansemond River who beat Maury 9-6. Both the Comets and Warriors will meet Thursday at 6pm from War Memorial Stadium in the region final and have already qualified for the state tournament.