Comets take down top seeded Monarchs to reach Class 5 Region B finals

HAMPTON, Va. — Granby High School has been the upstart team coming into the Class 5 Region B semifinals. They carried their #4 seed and momentum against #1 Menchville and it didn't seem to stop on Wednesday. With Tyler Gorbett starting for the Monarchs in the top 3rd with a runner at third when Ethan Hensley layed down a bunt that Gorbett couldn't gather up. He thought he could get Jaiden Griffith going back to third, but his throw went to left field allowing Griffith to score for a 1-0 lead.