Commanders decline Young's 5th year option

The 2nd pick in the 2021 draft will become a free agent after the 2023 season

NORFOLK, Va. — This seemed impossible after the 2020 season. The Washington Commanders drafted Chase Young second overall and then watched him accumulate 7.5 sacks and the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. It appeared as though D.C. had found a defensive centerpiece for the next decade.

Today the Washington Commanders declined to pick up the 5th year option on Chase Young's rookie contract. Rather than locking the defensive end down for 17.45 million dollars in 2024, Young will become a free agent following the 2023 season.

Everything that happened in between 2020 and today gives insight into how the seemingly impossible became reality.

Nine games into the 2021 season Young has just 1.5 sacks. Then he tore the ACL and ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee in week 10 against the Tampa Bay Bucs. His recovery stretched well into the following season. Young didn't see the field until the team's final 3 games, tallying 5 tackles and one pass defended.

Now, recovering from an injury that severe is an accomplishment in and of itself. Young seeing the field at all deserves recognition and applause. With that being said, Young has 1.5 sacks over the last 2 seasons.

The other factor here is Young's position group. The Commanders took defensive lineman in 4 straight first rounds from 2017 to 2020. Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne have already signed lucrative extensions, and will have 2024 cap numbers in excess of 20 million. Montez Sweat is set to be a 2024 unrestricted free agent and has outproduced Young. Allocating that many resources to one position group makes roster building difficult elsewhere.