Commanders defense looking even better from a season ago

Washington was among the top five defenses in the NFL in 2022 and added pieces that could make it even better.

With all the talk of Washington's offense coming into this upcoming season under Eric Bieniemy, less we forget they've already got a solid defense. Last year under defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, the Commanders ranked third overall in total yards allowed with 304.

What made them even more impressive was they were first in holding teams on third downs made in 2022 with just 67, something Del Rio was asked how do you replicate?

"It's all competition", he said. "You try to dial into things that you do well".

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who was third on the team in sacks with 7.5, tries to remain even keel with the expectations.

"You never want to get too excited before the season starts", he says. "Every team is 0-0, and we have a lot to prove and a lot to improve on".

Washington's done so in the secondary getting cornerback, Emmanuel Forbes in the first round from Mississippi State.

"It's football", he says. "I'm going to do my best to compete no matter who's in front of me. That's just how I am".