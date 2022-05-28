Commanders give whole new meaning to the term full backfield

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders really made sure they filled critical roles with this year's NFL Draft. They added depth to their running game. With key returning players like Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, and Jaret Patterson, they bolstered that an already crowded backfield with the addition of Brian Robinson from the University of Alabama. He's 6-1 228 pounds with the ability run between the tackles. Head coach, Ron Rivera likes the problem. "For the most part it's going to be by committee", he said. "Some of the things we did in Carolina we try to emulate. We had a good 2-back system."
Having the experience of Gibson, who's returning from a toe injury, they have a true sense of balance in the running game. "Just trying to build from scratch", says Gibson. "Just being able to see it unfold from training camp to the season. I'm ready for that."
Washington ranked 12th overall in total rushing yards last season with 2,061 and had averaged 4.3 yards per carry which was 15th among all NFL teams.