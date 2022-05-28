Commanders give whole new meaning to the term full backfield

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders really made sure they filled critical roles with this year's NFL Draft. They added depth to their running game. With key returning players like Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, and Jaret Patterson, they bolstered that an already crowded backfield with the addition of Brian Robinson from the University of Alabama. He's 6-1 228 pounds with the ability run between the tackles. Head coach, Ron Rivera likes the problem. "For the most part it's going to be by committee", he said. "Some of the things we did in Carolina we try to emulate. We had a good 2-back system."