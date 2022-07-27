Commanders make maiden voyage in training camp in a new era

The Washington Commanders took the field for the first time with a team that has great expectations for the coming season.

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington players officially came out on to the field for their first day of training camp with a new name and era of the Commanders on Wednesday morning. To them it felt like a fresh start.

"The first day is always fun", says head coach Ron Rivera who enters his third season with the team. "The guys come out with a tremendous amount of enthusiasm".

If it seems they're playing with a sense of urgency, they are. For the past five years they've had a losing record. In the past two along back to back 7 win seasons. This past off season, Washington has had upgrades starting at quarterback with Carson Wentz who's feeling a sense of comfort since joining the team.

"A new adjustment since the moment we got here", Wentz says. "We just kind of stayed the course. Keep learning the playbook. Learning this guys. Gotta around them a little bit this summer too."

He'll have a talented receiving corps surrounding him that included recently signed Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and rookie first round draft pick, Jahan Dotson. "It's building day by day", the Penn State rookie says. "That's all you could ask for."

They're still healing on the defensive side of the ball. Chase Young is still mending a torn ACL. The Commanders were once a top five defensive squad, but last season dropped to the middle of the pack. Fellow defensive lineman, Jonathan Allen says it's all about the details.