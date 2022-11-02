Commanders owners Dan & Tanya Snyder hires Bank Of America to look into possibly selling the team

The team released a statement this morning making the annoucement. Washington is currently valuled at $5.6 billion dollars according Forbes.

With all that's been swirling around the Washington Commanders under owner Dan Snyder, a possible change is on the horizon. Snyder along with his wife Tanya announced on Wednesday they hired Bank of America to explore “potential transactions."

Snyder has owned the Commanders franchise since 1999. In his 23 seasons, Washington has made the playoffs six times and has yet to advance to a conference title game.

He's been under fire the past few years with the fan base for his behavior and the teams lack of success. Initial reports have the Washington franchise could be valued as high as $7 billion dollars. Currently they're $5.6 billion according to Forbes.

Snyder and the Commanders are currently being investigated by both the House and Oversight Committee and the NFL for sexual harassment and financial misconduct.