Commanders owners Dan & Tanya Snyder hires Bank Of America to look into possibly selling the team

The team released a statement this morning making the annoucement. Washington is currently valuled at $5.6 billion dollars according Forbes.
FILE - Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder, left, and his wife Tanya Snyder, listen to head coach Ron Rivera during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility in Ashburn, Va., in this Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, file photo. The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations after an independent investigation into the organization’s workplace misconduct. The team was not stripped of any draft picks as part of the league’s discipline that was announced Thursday, July 1, 2021. Snyder says his wife Tanya will be in charge for the next “several months.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

With all that's been swirling around the Washington Commanders under owner Dan Snyder, a possible change is on the horizon. Snyder along with his wife Tanya announced on Wednesday they hired Bank of America to explore “potential transactions."

Snyder has owned the Commanders franchise since 1999. In his 23 seasons, Washington has made the playoffs six times and has yet to advance to a conference title game. 

He's been under fire the past few years with the fan base for his behavior and the teams lack of success. Initial reports have the Washington franchise could be valued as high as $7 billion dollars. Currently they're $5.6 billion according to Forbes.

Snyder and the Commanders are currently being investigated by both the House and Oversight Committee and the NFL for sexual harassment and financial misconduct. 

He isn't being forced to sell the team, but there has been immense pressure to remove him as owner. 

