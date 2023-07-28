Commanders RB Robinson hopes to rebound off a trying first year in the NFL

After a life-threatening shooting that kept him out for the beginning of his rookie season, Brian Robinson Jr. is feeling more and more like himself again.

ASHBURN, Va. — After a life-threatening shooting that kept him out for the beginning of his rookie season, in year two with Washington Brian Robinson Jr. is feeling more and more like himself again.

“I feel night and day from like last year.”

Even though Robinson miraculously returned in week five last season, he admits he was never in full form.

“There wasn’t one time I felt like Brian Robinson.”

So, amongst a season of new's, a new owner, new quarterback, and of course a new offensive coordinator, expect a new Brian Robinson who looks to take on a bigger role this season.

“The biggest thing with Coach EB (Eric Bieniemy) is that he wants to bring out the best in you every chance he gets,” said the running back. "Whatever Coach ED wants me to do if he wants me to run routes or catch the ball, I can do that. If you need me to run power, I can do that. The biggest thing for me is I just don't want to be one dimensional."

A new Robinson that also isn’t taking anything for granted.

"I'm very grateful. There's not a day that I wake up and I'm not thankful and appreciative for everybody that was in my corner from the time that everything happened, up to this point. I make sure I let everybody know every chance I get how much I appreciate them and how much I appreciate being here."

Even Head Coach Ron Rivera has noticed a difference in his player.