Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson in stable condition after being shot

Robinson was hospitalized after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — After being shot multiple times during an attempted carjacking in Washington D.C., Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Sources close to the situation have said his injuries are not considered life- threatening after taking "at least two shots" to the lower body, per NFL Network. His immediate on- field future is unclear.

Robinson has worked hard to prove himself at training camp over the last few weeks behind running backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. He totaled 16 touches during the Commanders' first two preseason games. Robinson didn’t play in Saturday’s preseason finale because he had secured his roster spot and position atop the depth chart.