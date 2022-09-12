Commanders rookie WR Dotson opens up NFL career with a splash

The first round draft pick from Penn State more than lived up to expectations with 2 touchdown catches that included the game winner on Sunday vs. the Jaguars.

One thing you'll notice about the 2022 edition of the Washington Commanders after their dramatic 28-22 win over Jacksonville in their season opener is that it won't be boring.

Their offense starting off hot in the debut of starting quarterback, Carson Wentz who had his pick of receivers on Sunday to the tune of four touchdowns, two of which were to 1st round draft pick in rookie Jahan Dotson.

His second score of the game proved to be the game winner in what was his first ever NFL game. Dotson along with Curtis Samuel provided much needed depth that would help Terry McLaurin who had a score of his own.

"There's just so much more we can do", said Dotson. "The wide receivers are going to be the piece that gets this team going."

Wentz wasn't surprised by the 22 year old's performance against the Jaguars. "I've seen him do that in OTAs and I saw him that all during training camp. I'm just glad the world can see what he can do now."

For Dotson, being in this place has always been in his plans as far back as he can remember. "I always knew ever since I was a little kid that I wanted to do this", he said. "I wanted to excel at the highest level."

Head coach Ron Rivera says he's everything as advertised. "That's what we saw. That's the young man that we really felt good about. That's why we did what we did and being able to bring him here. We're very fortunate to have a young man with that kind of a skill set."