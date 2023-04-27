Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes with 16th pick in NFL draft

Emmanuel Forbes had six interceptions, including three returned for a touchdown, in his third and final season in Starkville.

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders selected Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, filling a major area of need in the secondary.

The Commanders chose Forbes over Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, another cornerback who was considered a potential top-10 pick and fell into the second half of the first round. Gonzalez went next at No. 17 to the New England Patriots.

Forbes had six interceptions, including three returned for a touchdown, in his third and final season in Starkville. With six career pick-6s, he’s tied for the most of any college player since 1976.

The 6-foot-1, 166-pound native of Grenada, Mississippi, gives the Commanders some ball-hawking talent at the position beyond projected starters Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste, helping out the coverage in what should be a boost for a defensive front that’s among the best in the NFL.

Three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey endorsed the selection of Forbes, tweeting: “LOVE THAT PICK! @emmanuelforbes7 is LIKE THAT!”

LETS GO TO WORK‼️‼️ https://t.co/tDudL2OUcX — Emmanuel Forbes Jr💫⚡️ (@emmanuelforbes7) April 28, 2023

For the first time in several years, Washington was not looking for a quarterback after planning for 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell to start and signing veteran Jacoby Brissett. Kentucky’s Will Levis was still on the board when the Commanders took Forbes.