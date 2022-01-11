Commanders trade Jackson to Steelers

Trading William Jackson III rather than cutting him allows Washington to save on the salary cap next season.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks.

Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year.

Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million before last season, had fallen out of favor with Washington’s coaching staff earlier this season and was benched for performance reasons. Jackson has also been bothered by a back injury, which sidelined him for the past three games — all Commanders victories attributable in part to improved play on defense.

