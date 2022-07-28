Commanders training camp picking up intensity on day 2

The defense at times topped the offense as the two sides went at it on Thursday.

ASHBURN, Va. — While Washington Commanders owner, answered questions under oath before a House Congressional Oversight Committee starting at 8am Thursday morning, his team hadn't even taken the practice field yet. He was being investigated for allegations of workplace misconduct at his team, including claims from former staff members that directly accused him of inappropirate behavior according to the New York Times.

There are hopes by many this won't again overshadow his team's efforts to get better. During day 2 of training camp, it was the defense giving the offense troubles. Quarterback, Carson Wentz was picked off once and had another tipped away. Former Virginia Tech Hokie Kendall Fuller is part of that secondary and says there's a unique battle between the two sides.

"We just come competing", says Fuller. "Offense has their days and defense had their days. The defense came out here with some good intensity".

The offensive side has depth at certain spots, particularly at wide receiver led by Terry McLaurin. He recently signed a 3 year extension worth $71 million and is enjoying his time with new quarterback, Carson Wentz.