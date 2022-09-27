Commanders trying not to slip into past mistakes after three games

Quarterback Carson Wentz getting sacked 9 nine times was one of several problems Washington had in their 24-8 loss at home to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Commanders fans are hoping the first three games for Washington aren't an indicator for what's to come for the rest of the season. Sunday's painful loss against division rival Philadelphia was not a good sign.

With quarterback Carson getting sacked 9 times (6 in the first half alone), you can't blame them for being concerned as they fell to 1-2. Wentz was asked if the sacks affected him.

"Any time there's a number like that. That is not the o-line", he said. "I got to be better. I've got to get rid of the ball."

Head Coach Ron Rivera felt, "It was a combination of both." Washington did have problems at times on both sides of the ball. They only gave up 24 points to the Eagles, but it was key big plays in the game that got them in trouble. Philadelphia quarterback, Jalen Hurts passed for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Eagles (3-0).

Washington must now look ahead to their next game on the road when take on the archrival Dallas next Sunday at 1pm. The Cowboys (2-1) won their Monday night game against the New York Giants 23-16.