Commanders trying not to slip into past mistakes after three games

Commanders fans are hoping the first three games for Washington aren't an indicator for what's to come for the rest of the season. Sunday's painful loss against division rival Philadelphia was not a good sign.
With quarterback Carson getting sacked 9 times (6 in the first half alone), you can't blame them for being concerned as they fell to 1-2. Wentz was asked if the sacks affected him.
"Any time there's a number like that. That is not the o-line", he said. "I got to be better. I've got to get rid of the ball."
Head Coach Ron Rivera felt, "It was a combination of both." Washington did have problems at times on both sides of the ball. They only gave up 24 points to the Eagles, but it was key big plays in the game that got them in trouble. Philadelphia quarterback, Jalen Hurts passed for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Eagles (3-0).
Washington must now look ahead to their next game on the road when take on the archrival Dallas next Sunday at 1pm. The Cowboys (2-1) won their Monday night game against the New York Giants 23-16.
Rivera feels turning things around comes down to just the simplest of things. "We've got a chance to make plays, we've got to make those plays", he said. "That way we keep the play going. Keep the chains going and we can't get into 3rd and long, because those are really hard to convert."