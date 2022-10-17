Commanders Wentz expected to miss 4-6 weeks; Heinicke likely to start

With Carson Wentz looking at surgery, former ODU Monarch, Taylor Heinicke is likely to return as the Commanders starting quarterback.

Washington quarterback Carson Wentz had a meeting with a hand specialist on Monday according to the NFL Network's, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. He's expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured finger on his throwing hand.

With his absence, the Commanders (2-4) will likely hand the starting job over to former Old Dominion University great, Taylor Heinicke when they host the Green Bay Packers (3-3) on Sunday at 1pm.

Wentz suffered the injury in Washington's 12-7 win in Chicago on Thursday. Heinicke along with rookie Sam Howell are the only backups for the Commanders.