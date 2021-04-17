Commodores 3-peat! Maury blanks Deep Creek 41-0

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Maury looked as if they were on a mission in their Class 5 Region A matchup on the road against Deep Creek. The Hornets had no answers as the Commodores cruised to a 41-0 win capturing their 3rd straight region title. "Feels great!", says head coach, Dyrri McCain. "Probably more than the two before just because of the group of guys we have. I don't think anybody gave us a chance."
Demonte Dunlap led the charge for the Maury offense with 206 yards rushing to go with three touchdowns. 198 of them were in the first half alone. "We've got that chemistry with each other", he said. "We've been working all summer and built all that up." Maury next faces Highland Springs out of the Richmond area in the state semifinals.