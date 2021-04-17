Commodores 3-peat! Maury blanks Deep Creek 41-0

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Maury looked as if they were on a mission in their Class 5 Region A matchup on the road against Deep Creek. The Hornets had no answers as the Commodores cruised to a 41-0 win capturing their 3rd straight region title. "Feels great!", says head coach, Dyrri McCain. "Probably more than the two before just because of the group of guys we have. I don't think anybody gave us a chance."