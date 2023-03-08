Commodores have unfinished business to take care of in 2023

Maury last won a state title in 2019, but the last two seasons they've had 2 straight losses in the finals.

NORFOLK, Va. — Under head coach Dyrri McCain, Maury High School found what it took to win. In 2019, the Commodores won it all with a state title and have been a bench mark ever since in the Eastern District.

The last two seasons alone have been difficult ones with the Commodores who reached the state finals only to lose that included last season to Highland Springs from the Richmond area.

Maury returns 17 starters from the 2022 state runner up team. McCain says they're looking to change things when it comes to the end of their season.

"Our motto this off season and everything is to finish", he said. "We know that December 9th (state final) is the date. We know it's at ODU. Don't know the time. Don't know the opponent, but we're fighting to finish that day."