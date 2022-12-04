Commodores & Phantoms charge to state finals with wins

Familiar names continue their quest for a state title.

Despite Duke bound running back Peyton Jones having to be helped off the field and not returning when the game was tied at 7, Maury found a way and topped Green Run 21-14 and head to the Class 5 state title game next Saturday. No status on the injury to Jones.

The Commodores (10-1) will face Highland Springs (14-0) at noon from Old Dominion University. With the loss, the Stallions finish their season 13-1. Maury heads to the finals for the second straight year.

In the Class 6 state semifinals, Western Branch had no answers for Freedom's record setting offense. The Eagles, who set a Virginia High School League mark with 835 points coming into the game beat the Bruins 69-14. After trailing 14-0, Western Branch (11-3) did manage to get within a score Taquan Trotman to Paul Billups score with less than 2:30 left in the first quarter. Freedom (14-0) quickly pulled ahead after that leading 49-7 by halftime.

Warwick's season came to an abrupt halt on a muddy field in Dinwiddie. The Raiders (12-2) fumbled three times and Eduardo Rios, Jr. got intercepted late in the 4th quarter as they got shutout by the Generals 28-0 in the Class 4 state semis. It's by far their best season in the program's 100 year history.

There was good news and bad news for the Phoebus Phantoms (14-0) in their 58-14 win over Brentsville District in the Class 3 state semifinals. Ty'Reon Taylor rushed for 100 yards to go with a score, but Phantoms lost starting quarterback Nolan James to apparent ankle injury. No word on whether he'll take part in the state finals next Saturday from Liberty University when they face Heritage of Lynchburg. His replacement, senior Jayden Earley passed for 133 yards and 2 scores and rushed for another 33 yards and a touchdown.