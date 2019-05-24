WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — More than a little toasty at Kingsmill for round two. The course can handle it. The players all remarked that it's in great shape. 3 players sat on the overnight lead at 6 under. There was an impressive international flavor of the LPGA Tour at work on Friday.

The leaderboard at the start of the day had 3 players from the U.S., one from Canada, England, Sweden, Thailand and Scotland in the top eight. After the morning rounds, two Americans shared the top spot. Jennifer Song was a co-leader to start the day. She shot a 68 and was -9 for the tournament. Jacqui Concolino was her playing partner and also has a share of the lead. It seems the front runners fed off each other. "She made a birdie. I made a birdie. She was making birdies on top of my, so it was really fun the last two days. When you have a good group, a good friend and the guys are playing well, it's definitely easy to feed off of", said Concolino.

In the afternoon, Cheyenne Knight had a great day, a 67 settles her in at 5 under for the tournament. Bronte Law was one of those who started the day in the lead. She would recover to share the lead with Concolino and Song. Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom finished 1 behind the leaders at 8 under par as she fired a 66 for the round. The cut line was even par or better for golfers, so a pair of familiar faces won't be playing this weekend. Past champions at the event, Lexi Thompson (2017) and Lizette Salas (2014) each finished at 1 over.