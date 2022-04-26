"Cool Hand Luke" is calming influence for Rams baseball

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — When you talk with Lafayette High School shortstop Luke Hanson, he sounds like your basic team guy. "I bring a lot of energy. I love bringing energy to game", he says. A closer look and you can see he's the center piece to a Rams team that has aspirations of a championship this season. The senior, who's committed to to play at the University of Virginia feels he can make a difference. "I think that just being a mature guy kind of really grows a leader", he said. "I think it's just past experience with guys that have been really good leaders towards me and I just want to be like that."