Spartans rally but can't maintain against Coppin State

Down 12 at halftime, Norfolk State tied the game in the second half. The Eagles regrouped for a 74-64 win.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hoping for their third straight win, Norfolk State could not make their second half charge hold up and fell to Coppin State 74-64 on Monday night at Echols Hall.

The Spartans (10-7,5-4) trailed by a dozen at halftime as they had a hard time finding their range.

That all changed in the second half. Kyonze Chavis kept NSU afloat early in the game and finished with 15.

Devante Carter led the Spartans in scoring with 16 and helped ignite the second half rally.

Then Daryl Anderson got the hot hand. He finished with 13 off the bench and tied the game at 48 with one of his three 3-pointers.