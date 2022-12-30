Cougars extend Pirates losing streak to four

Despite 18 points from Marquis Godwin and 15 from Russell "Deuce" Dean, Hampton lost to Charleston 89-61 Thursday night.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Pat Robinson III’s 19 points off of the bench led College of Charleston to an 89-61 victory against Hampton on Thursday night.

Robinson added five rebounds for the Cougars (13-1). Ante Brzovic scored 15 points and added three steals. Raekwon Horton shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Cougars prolonged their winning streak to 12 games.

Marquis Godwin led the way for the Pirates (3-10) with 18 points. Russell Dean added 15 points for Hampton. In addition, Jordan Nesbitt had nine points, 10 rebounds and six assists.